Former Head of the SBU Anti-Terrorist Center Staff Dmytro Kozyura Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Treason

According to the investigation, the FSB-recruited SBU colonel passed secret documents to the enemy.

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The former Head of the Staff of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU, Dmytro Kozyura, was found guilty of treason committed under martial law. This was reported by the Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, the career SBU officer with the rank of colonel had access to state secrets and was responsible for coordinating the fight against terrorism. In March 2018, he was recruited by the Russian FSB in Vienna.

For monetary compensation, he agreed to collect and transmit defense information to the Russian special services, including information constituting a state secret. Since then, the convicted maintained constant contact with his Russian handlers. To maintain secrecy, he communicated with representatives of the Russian special services through an intermediary and personally signed cipher messages.

As the Prosecutor General noted, the agent's active activities began after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. His tasks included spying on SBU command posts and transmitting information about attacks on business centers and the number of wounded military personnel and civilians.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, throughout 2024–2025, the convicted systematically transmitted information about the consequences of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv, locations of SBU units, data on military units, official documents, and analytical materials.

Additionally, he transmitted documents marked "secret" regarding critical infrastructure facilities, including the gas transportation system, as well as plans to strengthen air defense at these facilities.

In February 2025, according to the Prosecutor General, the traitor was exposed. During interrogations, he admitted to working for the Russian FSB for financial reward.

"Today he was sentenced to life imprisonment. One who wore Ukrainian epaulets and began working for the FSB becomes an enemy of Ukraine. For such people, only the harshest punishment," emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko.

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