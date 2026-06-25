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The HQCJ will consider the issue of seconding judges to two courts

18:55, 25 June 2026
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A judge who intends to be seconded to another court must submit their documents to the Commission.
The HQCJ will consider the issue of seconding judges to two courts
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The High Qualification Commission of Judges has announced that the issue of submitting a proposal for secondment (temporary transfer) for the administration of justice has been scheduled:

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to the Boryspil City District Court of Kyiv region – 2 judges;

to the Chudniv District Court of Zhytomyr region – 1 judge.

The issue will be considered on July 15, 2026, at 10:00 at the premises of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (Kyiv, 9 General Shapoval Street).

A judge who intends to be seconded to another court of the same level and specialization must submit to the Commission consent in the prescribed form, to which the following should be attached:

1) a certificate according to the established form;

2) other documents which, in the judge's opinion, may be taken into account when making a decision (if available).

The deadline for submitting documents is 7 days from the date of publication of this announcement.

The form of document submission is paper and/or electronic.

Documents can be submitted in person or sent by mail (including electronic).

Documents are accepted at the address of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine:

postal address: 03110, Kyiv, 9 General Shapoval Street;

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