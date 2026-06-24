In Odesa, a drone fragment killed a 26-year-old woman on the beach: what to do if an attack catches you on the street

During a Russian attack on Odesa, a drone fragment killed a 26-year-old woman on the beach, and another man was injured.

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In Odesa, during a drone attack, a 26-year-old woman died on the beach. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

According to him, the deceased was on the coast during the attack. A 39-year-old man was also injured. Medics are providing him with the necessary assistance.

According to local media, the tragedy occurred on the "Vidrada" beach. Preliminary information indicates that the woman suffered a fatal injury as a result of falling fragments from a downed drone. The ambulance team delivered her to medical personnel unconscious, but it was not possible to save her.

Kiper urged residents and visitors of Odesa not to ignore air raid signals and to immediately proceed to shelters during the threat of air attacks.

How to protect yourself if a drone attack or air defense operation catches you outside

During an air raid alarm, you must quickly get to the nearest shelter, underground passage, metro station, parking lot, or a sturdy building. Being in open areas, including beaches, parks, or near bodies of water, significantly increases the risk of injury from debris.

If there is no shelter nearby, you should find a depression in the ground, ditch, trench, or any place below ground level and lie down, covering your head with your hands.

During air defense operations, you must not watch the downing of targets, record videos, or remain in open areas. Fragments of drones or missiles can fall at a considerable distance from the target impact site.

You should also stay away from windows, advertising structures, light canopies, and other objects that can be damaged by the blast wave or falling debris.

If you find fragments of drones or missiles, do not approach or touch them. You must move to a safe distance and report the find to rescuers or the police.

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