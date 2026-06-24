Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the head of the Zavodska rural military administration in Mykolaiv region

Personnel changes were made in the Zavodska rural military administration.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on personnel changes in the Zavodska rural military administration of the Mykolaiv district, Mykolaiv region.

According to order 68/2026-rp, the head of state dismissed Maksym Korovai from the position of head of the military administration on June 23.

By another order 69/2026-rp, the President appointed Roman Vozniak in his place.

Both orders came into effect on the day of their publication.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on personnel changes in the Berdychiv district state administration of Zhytomyr region.

Also, Volodymyr Zelenskyy established the Vozdvizhivka rural military administration in Zaporizhzhia and appointed Valerii Denysenko as its head.

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