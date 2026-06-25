How Much Does It Cost to Re-register a Car, Trailer, and Motorcycle in 2026

The cost of the service depends on the category of the vehicle and the need to issue license plates.

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The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine explained what is included in the cost of re-registering a car and how much you will have to pay when registering a vehicle.

The department emphasized that the cost of the service depends on the category of the vehicle and the need to issue license plates.

For passenger cars, the approximate cost of re-registration is 1306 UAH.

For other categories of vehicles:

- motorcycles – 1109 UAH

- trailers – 1095 UAH

- mopeds – 1049 UAH.

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