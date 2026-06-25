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The High Council of Justice dismissed five judges

10:39, 25 June 2026
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The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss five judges due to the submission of resignation statements.
The High Council of Justice dismissed five judges
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On June 25, the High Council of Justice reviewed materials regarding the dismissal of judges from their positions due to general circumstances.

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The High Council of Justice decided to dismiss due to the submission of resignation statements:

Iryna Petrivna Vasylchenko – from the position of judge of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv;

Inna Mykolaivna Ishchenko – from the position of judge of the Petrykivka District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;

Svitlana Ivanivna Smyk – from the position of judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv;

Ihor Volodymyrovych Shtulman – from the position of judge of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal;

Stanislav Heorhiyovych Yuzikov – from the position of judge of the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall that during the first five months of 2026, the High Council of Justice made decisions to dismiss 78 judges.

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