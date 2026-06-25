In Diia, the transfer of OK-5 and OK-7 certificates has been automated: what has changed for businesses and users

Users can receive these certificates along with other necessary documents within a single digital request.

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The capabilities of the "Multisharing" service in the "Diia" app have been expanded. From now on, OK-5 and OK-7 certificates are transferred automatically without the need to separately create files, download, or manually send them.

As reported, users can receive these certificates along with other necessary documents within a single digital request — virtually instantly.

This simplifies access to data about employment history and insurance record. Certificates may be needed for:

loan processing

sick leave calculation

unemployment benefits

insurance record confirmation

personnel and financial procedures

The new functionality allows automatic transfer of certificates without additional actions from the user, reducing the time to receive services.

For businesses, "Multisharing" ensures receiving a complete data package in one request, reduces the need for manual document verification, decreases errors during data processing, and speeds up application handling.

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