In Diia, the transfer of OK-5 and OK-7 certificates has been automated: what has changed for businesses and users
The capabilities of the "Multisharing" service in the "Diia" app have been expanded. From now on, OK-5 and OK-7 certificates are transferred automatically without the need to separately create files, download, or manually send them.
As reported, users can receive these certificates along with other necessary documents within a single digital request — virtually instantly.
This simplifies access to data about employment history and insurance record. Certificates may be needed for:
loan processing
- sick leave calculation
- unemployment benefits
- insurance record confirmation
- personnel and financial procedures
The new functionality allows automatic transfer of certificates without additional actions from the user, reducing the time to receive services.
For businesses, "Multisharing" ensures receiving a complete data package in one request, reduces the need for manual document verification, decreases errors during data processing, and speeds up application handling.
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