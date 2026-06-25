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Dangerous children's toys with cadmium and lead – which hazardous items may be found on store shelves

13:53, 25 June 2026
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The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection named 8 dangerous products for children.
Dangerous children's toys with cadmium and lead – which hazardous items may be found on store shelves
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The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, based on the results of scheduled inspections, reported the detection of a number of dangerous products sold on the market that do not meet the requirements of technical regulations. These concern eight items of toys and household goods in which excessive levels of toxic substances or other safety risks were recorded.

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Among them is an LED night light with a "Ball" button, in which a mass fraction of cadmium of 3480 mg/kg (norm – up to 100 mg/kg) and lead of 882,000 mg/kg (norm – up to 1000 mg/kg) was found. According to the service, such excesses pose a danger to the nervous system and can cause general poisoning upon contact, especially in children.

Similar excesses were recorded in other products, including a bubble set (blaster + liquid), a children's flying toy (launcher), musical toys in the form of animals, a children's educational phone with sounds, as well as a children's musical phone with light. In some of these products, the content of lead and cadmium exceeds permissible levels by tens and hundreds of times.

Separately, a toy "Dog (in a carrier) with a soft bone" is reported, which poses a risk due to the use of highly flammable materials and can easily catch fire in household conditions. Also, the toy stroller has risks of injury, choking, or suffocation.

The agency emphasizes that dangerous substances can accumulate in a child's body with prolonged contact, which can lead to nervous system damage and other health disorders.

The State Service urges consumers to be careful when shopping and to check product labeling. In particular, the packaging must have a mark of compliance with technical regulations. It is also recommended to request a declaration of conformity from sellers, avoid products with a strong odor or excessively bright coating that leaves marks on hands, and check the reliability of battery compartments in toys.

If such products are found for sale, citizens are asked to report to the territorial bodies of the State Service. Business entities are obliged to immediately withdraw such goods from circulation.

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