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In Kamianske, a 7-year-old boy was found chained to a radiator – mother suspected of cruel treatment

15:22, 25 June 2026
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During an inspection of the family living conditions, law enforcement officers found a minor who, according to preliminary data, was tied with a metal chain to a radiator by his mother.
In Kamianske, a 7-year-old boy was found chained to a radiator – mother suspected of cruel treatment
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In the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers are investigating a case of child abuse. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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The incident was discovered during a scheduled inspection of the family's living conditions, conducted by juvenile prevention officers together with the child services department.

According to the investigation, a 38-year-old local woman tied her 7-year-old son to a radiator with a metal chain. The boy himself reported that he had been in this condition since the previous day.

It is noted that the family has been registered with the child services department since 2025 as one in difficult life circumstances. The woman has repeatedly been held administratively liable for alcohol abuse. The child's father does not participate in upbringing and has no contact with the family.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kamianske District Prosecutor's Office, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of torture (part 1, article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The boy has been removed from the dangerous living conditions and placed in a social and psychological rehabilitation center. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

According to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court.

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