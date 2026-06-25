The High Anti-Corruption Court Detained the Former Deputy Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office

At the same time, an alternative preventive measure in the form of UAH 3 million bail was set.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the former first deputy head of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office in the form of detention with bail alternative.

The decision was made on June 24 by the investigating judge of the HACC in case No. 991/8429/26, partially satisfying the motion of the NABU detective. The suspect is to be kept detained by August 20. At the same time, an alternative preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 3 million was set.

In case of bail payment, the suspect is subject to the following obligations:

appear before the investigator, prosecutor, or court upon first summons;

not leave the locality where his actual residence is located without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

notify the detective or prosecutor in the criminal proceedings about any change of residence or work;

refrain from communicating with persons specified by the investigating judge's ruling;

submit passports for traveling abroad and other documents granting the right to leave and enter Ukraine to the appropriate state authorities for safekeeping;

wear an electronic monitoring device.

According to the prosecution, the suspicion concerns receiving unlawful benefits and legalization of income obtained by criminal means (Part 4, Article 368; Part 2, Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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