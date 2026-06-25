A postage stamp for Independence Day was chosen in Diia

Ukrainians cast their votes for the national stamp for Independence Day.

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328,788 Ukrainians participated in the voting in Diia and determined the future postage stamp for Independence Day. The winning design was "Stork.Freedom," which received 103,279 votes. This was announced by Oleksandr Bornyakov, the acting Minister of Digital Transformation.

This year's stamp is dedicated to the enslaved, the missing, and their families. To those who wait every day for the most important meeting — the return home.

Voting results:

"Stork.Freedom" — 103,279

"Messenger of Good" — 61,112

"Most Desired Hugs" — 45,473

"Heart of the Family" — 36,874

"Embroidered Hope" — 36,218

"Countdown to Meeting" — 29,342

"Jesus" — 16,490

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