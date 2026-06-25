Enforcement actions against military units and defense industry enterprises may be unblocked during the war

The Parliamentary Committee supported a bill that expands exceptions to the prohibition on enforcement actions.

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The Committee on Legal Policy supported the draft Law on Amendments to Article 47 and Clause 10-2 of Section XIII "Final and Transitional Provisions" of the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings" (registration No. 15264-1).

The document provides for expanding the list of exceptions to the general rule on the suspension of enforcement actions during martial law regarding certain categories of debtors.

In particular, it is proposed to allow the execution of court decisions on claims by individuals, by which debtors are obliged to perform certain actions or refrain from performing them. This specifically concerns military administration bodies, military units, and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

Additionally, the bill proposes amendments to Article 47 of the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings" and increasing the retention period of funds awarded by the European Court of Human Rights on the deposit account of the state enforcement service body to 5 years.

Following the meeting, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada consider bill No. 15264-1 in the first reading and adopt it as a basis and in full, taking into account the Committee's proposals.

At the same time, the Committee recommended rejecting the alternative bill No. 15264.

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