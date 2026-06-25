Six children hospitalized after fast food in Zhytomyr region: youngest child is 1.5 years old

A criminal case has been registered regarding the poisoning of children by fast food in Zviahel.

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In Zviahel, children were poisoned by fast food. A criminal case has been registered regarding the incident.

According to the prosecutor's office, juvenile prosecutors have registered a criminal case for violation of sanitary rules and norms to prevent infectious diseases and mass poisoning in Ukraine (Part 1, Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What is known

On June 22, six children aged from 1.5 to 17 years and two adults were admitted to the infectious diseases department of the MNPE "Zviahel Multidisciplinary Hospital" for inpatient treatment with the diagnosis of "intestinal infection."

Preliminary investigations established that all were poisoned due to consumption of fast food at one of the local public catering establishments.

All circumstances of the offense are currently being established.

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