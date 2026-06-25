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Rules for booking employees of agricultural enterprises are proposed to be made uniform for all regions

18:13, 25 June 2026
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The Council believes that the definition of critically important agricultural enterprises should depend on unified criteria, not on the region where they operate.
Rules for booking employees of agricultural enterprises are proposed to be made uniform for all regions
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In Ukraine, it is proposed to unify the criteria for determining critically important agricultural enterprises, on which the possibility of booking employees during mobilization depends. The reason was significant differences in the approaches of regional military administrations, due to which farms with the same indicators may receive different conditions depending on the region.

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Booking of agricultural enterprise employees: what changes are proposed

The Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy pointed out the need to review and unify the criteria for determining critically important enterprises in the agricultural sector, which are established by regional military administrations.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated May 30, 2026, No. 692 "Some issues of booking conscripts during mobilization and wartime," regional military administrations were to review by June 10 the criteria by which enterprises, institutions, and organizations are recognized as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population during a special period, as well as critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

The review of the criteria is currently ongoing. At the same time, parliamentarians note that significantly different approaches are applied in different regions to determine agricultural enterprises as critically important. Because of this, the possibility of obtaining the corresponding status may depend not on the actual contribution of the enterprise to the economy or food security, but on the region where it operates.

In particular, some regions propose significantly increasing the requirements for the size of the land bank, income volumes, number of employees, amount of taxes paid, and other indicators. According to the Committee, such practice creates unequal conditions for agricultural producers and increases the risk of losing the possibility of booking employees for a significant number of small and medium-sized farms.

Moreover, the analysis of draft regional criteria indicates a significant increase in the minimum area of cultivated land, as well as the minimum volume of product sales required to obtain the status of a critically important enterprise. The Committee believes this creates additional risks for the activities of small farms, which are an important component of the agricultural sector, and forms unequal access conditions to booking among business entities.

In this regard, deputies decided to develop proposals and send them to Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

Lease of confiscated lands

Special attention was paid to the problem of terminating lease rights for agricultural land plots confiscated into state ownership. At the same time, the Supreme Court's judicial practice was taken into account, and possible legislative mechanisms for regulating this issue were discussed.

Privatization of State Geocadastre property

The Committee also noted the need to ensure a balanced approach to the privatization of real estate housing the territorial bodies of the State Geocadastre.

To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the territorial bodies of the State Geocadastre, the Committee decided to appeal to the Prime Minister with the relevant proposal.

Recall that the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture strengthened the criteria for enterprises applying for the status of critically important for the economy and the right to book employees.

In particular, for agricultural enterprises, the minimum area of cultivated land was doubled—from 500 to 1000 hectares, and the minimum annual income—from 20 million UAH to 40 million UAH. A new mandatory requirement was also introduced to submit a copy of the tax calculation with confirmation from the controlling authority.

Additionally, the criteria excluded the requirement to pay personal income tax of at least 324 thousand UAH per quarter and the possibility of obtaining the status of a critically important enterprise by owning 90% of the capital of other enterprises with such status.

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