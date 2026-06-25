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Control is being strengthened in natural zones to prevent jeep driving

23:48, 25 June 2026
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Jeep driving in protected natural areas is a violation of the law and a direct risk to unique ecosystems.
Control is being strengthened in natural zones to prevent jeep driving
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The State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine and the administrations of national natural parks have been instructed to conduct intensified raids, promptly respond to citizens' appeals, and verify all reports of jeep driving in the territory of the nature reserve fund, including information spread on social networks. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

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Jeep driving in natural zones, especially in mountains and near water bodies, may seem like "active recreation" to some, but it destroys ecosystems and causes real harm to the environment:

- destroys soil and vegetation cover

- causes silting and pollution of water bodies

- accelerates erosion of mountain slopes

- disrupts animal habitats

- damages rare and vulnerable ecosystems

High-mountain areas, swamps, and lakes are especially vulnerable.

Violators, according to the Law of Ukraine "On the Nature Reserve Fund of Ukraine," face:

▪️ disciplinary;

▪️ administrative;

▪️ civil;

▪️ or criminal liability

"Even a single vehicle entry can take nature decades to recover. In protected areas, these are often irreversible changes," the agency added.

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