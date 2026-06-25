Military personnel will be able to directly inform developers about the weapons needed at the front

The bill aims to simplify the path from the military's needs to the creation, testing, and procurement of new weapon models.

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The Verkhovna Rada is recommended to support in the first reading a bill that aims to change the approach to creating, testing, and implementing the latest technologies for the needs of the defense forces. The document proposes to form a unified system for managing defense innovations, simplify the path from development to the application of new solutions on the battlefield, and introduce special procurement and testing mechanisms under martial law conditions.

Bill on innovations in defense: what changes are proposed

The Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence recommended the parliament to adopt as a basis the draft Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Innovative Activities of the Defense Forces" No. 15215.

The document is intended to create an integrated system for managing innovative activities in the defense sector, which will promote the development, testing, and implementation of the latest technological solutions for the needs of the Ukrainian defense forces.

New body in the Ministry of Defense and official definition of defense innovations

The bill proposes to legally enshrine the concepts of "innovation in the defense sector" and "innovative activity in the defense sector." This is meant to regulate and stimulate the processes of creating the latest technologies and organizational-technical solutions to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

It also provides for the creation of a special innovation body within the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This may be a structural unit, a military management body, or an authorized institution or business entity. Such a body will coordinate innovative activities of all components of the defense forces, monitor and select promising developments, and analyze problems requiring innovative solutions.

Additionally, the concept of defense services is proposed to include the organization and conduct of testing of samples and prototypes of goods. This should ensure the possibility of rapid testing of promising technologies.

The bill also proposes to include modification of weapons, military equipment, and other goods as defense-related work.

Direct communication between the front and developers: the role of the General Staff

A separate block of changes concerns the interaction between the military and developers of new technologies.

The bill provides that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive functions to collect and transmit information about current frontline problems, organize testing of the latest models, and analyze the experience of their real use.

This mechanism is intended to ensure direct communication between units using the equipment and its developers.

Procurement for defense during the war: proposed rules

The document also stipulates that during the period of martial law, the Cabinet of Ministers should approve a special procurement procedure for innovative activities.

At the same time, information about the procurement of innovative services, applied research, and samples will be protected from premature disclosure in the electronic procurement system for security reasons. The Committee emphasized that the bill should promote maximum involvement of the Ukrainian and international research and development sector in addressing urgent technological needs of the defense forces.

The document is designed to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles on the way from the developer's idea to the delivery of a finished product to the frontline, as well as to create flexible financial mechanisms for testing, modification, and rapid scaling of promising weapon models.

In addition, the Committee recommended the Verkhovna Rada to reject the alternative bill registered under No. 15215-1.

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