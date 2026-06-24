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In Belarus, "mobilization exercises" were announced — reservists are being called for data verification

11:02, 24 June 2026
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In Belarus, particularly in the Grodno region, "mobilization exercises" have been announced, during which reservists are being massively called to assembly points for verification and updating of military registration data.
In Belarus, "mobilization exercises" were announced — reservists are being called for data verification
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Belarus announced the conduct of "mobilization exercises" that will last until June 26, according to the country's Ministry of Defense.

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In particular, in the Grodno region, from June 20, military reservists have begun to be massively called to assembly points for verification and updating of registration data.

In total, about two thousand people are planned to be called.

From June 21, a preliminary collection point for military reservists began operating, where registration information is verified. The process will take place in several stages and is expected to be completed by July 2.

Recall, the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for real steps by Belarus to stop supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine has repeatedly demanded the dismantling of retransmitters on Belarusian territory that could be used to coordinate Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

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