In Budapest, a medical worker collected human remains from hospitals and cemeteries for years

Police found human remains in the apartment of a 30-year-old man, who admitted to collecting them over a long period from various places, including cemeteries.

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Hungarian police in Budapest detained a 30-year-old hospital worker suspected of systematically collecting and storing human remains. This was reported by RMF24.

According to the investigation, the man, who worked at a medical facility and was involved in patient transportation, may have taken human remains over several years not only from his workplace but also dug them up from cemeteries, including neglected ones, both in Hungary and Slovakia.

After receiving relevant information, law enforcement conducted a search of his apartment. They found numerous human remains there, including bones and other anatomical fragments stored in various containers and household items.

During interrogation, the detainee admitted his involvement in the illegal collection and storage of remains. Investigators also report that he did not hide his actions and could talk about them with acquaintances, as well as document his "collection" with photographs seized during the search.

Additionally, according to the investigation, the man confessed to a number of actions related to human remains, which are currently being verified by law enforcement as part of the investigation.

The police are also checking whether other persons could be involved in the case or if the suspect had accomplices.

The hospital management where the detainee worked stated their cooperation with the investigation and the conduct of an internal security review.

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