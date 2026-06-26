54% of road traffic deaths are due to speed: fines of UAH 17,000 introduced for traffic violators

The bill proposes to supplement the Code of Administrative Offenses with a new Article 122-6, which will exclusively define violations related to exceeding established speed limits for vehicles.

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A draft law No. 15348 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to strengthen administrative liability for speeding and introduce a new gradation of fines depending on the degree of violation. The initiative aims to reduce the number of road accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

The bill provides for proportional punishment for exceeding established speed limits within a separate article of the Code of Administrative Offenses, relative to the degree of danger of such a violation. According to the initiators, this corresponds to the principle of proportionality, since the greater the speed excess (and accordingly the higher the risk of accidents with severe consequences), the stricter the punishment should be applied to those responsible for such violations.

A novelty of the bill is the introduction of a separate type of liability for the most blatant speed limit violators – for multiple (five or more times) violations of exceeding established speed limits. This is intended to encourage, at the legislative level, refraining from repeatedly committing speeding violations.

The bill also addresses another issue. The resolution imposing an administrative penalty in a case of an administrative offense in the field of road safety, recorded automatically, contains payment details for the administrative fine, including information about the responsible person in the payment purpose.

However, there is no legal obligation for the fine to be paid exclusively by this responsible person at financial institutions. In particular, during the consideration of applications recognizing the fact of the offense and consenting to administrative liability according to Article 279-3 of the Code and the Procedure for appealing by the person who committed the administrative offense in the field of road safety to the authorized unit of the National Police, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 833 dated November 10, 2017 – the person who actually drove the vehicle at the time of the offense must attach a document (receipt) confirming payment of the fine within the legally established period and amount determined by the relevant resolution. At the same time, the law does not provide for changes in the payment purpose regarding the responsible person, and such payment must be made before changes to the responsible person in the resolution.

Therefore, changes are proposed to Article 300-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses to regulate the issue of the payer's identity when paying a fine under a resolution.

The problem of speeding and fines

Speeding is a violation that poses the greatest danger to human life and health on the road.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, from January to May 2026, speeding caused:

the death of 491 people out of 911 fatalities from road traffic accidents, which is almost 54% of all road deaths;

injuries to 4,427 people out of 10,404 injured in road accidents, which is almost 43% of all road injuries.

Excessive speed was the main cause of death and injury in road accidents both before and since the start of the full-scale invasion. Over the past three years (from 2023 to 2025), the total number of road traffic fatalities reached 9,504 people. Each year, excessive speed caused death in more than half of all road accidents. Thus, at least every second death on the road occurs due to excessive speed.

Additionally, during this period, 93,423 people were injured.

Each year, excessive speed caused injuries in nearly 40% of all road accidents.

At the same time, the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine does not take into account the degree of social danger posed to all road users by such a violation as speeding. In particular, the Code provides fines for exceeding speed by more than 20 km/h and more than 50 km/h, with the fine for exceeding speed by more than 20 km/h being only 340 UAH, and for exceeding speed by more than 50 km/h – 1,700 UAH.

The Code does not fulfill one of its main tasks – to prevent administrative offenses, especially those related to exceeding speed by more than 20 km/h, and the sufficiency of fines to encourage drivers to comply with established speed limits.

In the last 12 months in Ukraine, 2,878 people were held liable more than 50 times for road safety violations recorded automatically, 12,529 people more than 20 times, and 35,693 people more than 10 times, indicating the insufficiency of current fines to maintain driver discipline on the road.

Thus, in Ukraine, in the perception of Ukrainian drivers, the fine for exceeding speed by more than 20 km/h, given the above information, is seen as permission to violate speed limits dozens of times for an insignificant fee, regularly creating danger for other road users.

Proposed changes

The bill proposes to supplement the Code of Administrative Offenses with a new Article 122-6, which will exclusively define violations related to exceeding established speed limits for vehicles.

This article establishes the following gradation for exceeding established speed limits:

more than 20 km/h – fine of 680 UAH (40 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens);

(40 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens); more than 40 km/h – fine of 2,040 UAH (120 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens);

(120 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens); more than 60 km/h – fine of 2,720 UAH (160 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens);

(160 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens); more than 80 km/h – fine of 3,400 UAH (200 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens);

(200 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens); violations provided for in parts three or four of this article committed by a person who has been administratively fined five or more times within a year for any violation under parts three or four of this article – 17,000 UAH (1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens).

The bill also proposes amendments to Article 300-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses to regulate the issue of the payer's identity when paying a fine under a resolution.

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