Pension due to the loss of a breadwinner: who is entitled and the amount of payments

The Pension Fund reminded the conditions for granting a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner.

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A pension due to the loss of a breadwinner is granted to incapacitated family members who were dependent on the deceased breadwinner. This was reminded by the Main Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

Who is entitled:

- husband or wife, parents — if they are persons with disabilities or have reached retirement age;

- children under 18 years old or older — if they have a disability established before this age;

- children studying full-time — up to 23 years old;

- orphaned children — up to 23 years old;

- family members of a person who went missing — if they were dependent on them;

- husband or wife, and if absent — one of the parents, brother, sister, grandfather or grandmother of the deceased breadwinner, if they are unemployed and care for the child(ren) of the deceased breadwinner until the child(ren) reach 8 years old.

Amount of pension:

- to one incapacitated family member — 50% of the deceased breadwinner's age pension;

- to two or more — 100% of the deceased breadwinner's age pension (divided equally among them).

Minimum pension amount in 2025:

- for one incapacitated family member — 2361 UAH (100% of the subsistence minimum for persons who lost working capacity);

- for two incapacitated family members — 2833.20 UAH (120% of the subsistence minimum for persons who lost working capacity);

- for three or more incapacitated family members — 3541.50 UAH (150% of the subsistence minimum for persons who lost working capacity).

Payment term:

- until the end of incapacity;

- for persons of retirement age — lifelong.

How to apply:

- in person at the Pension Fund of Ukraine service center;

- online — via the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal portal.pfu.gov.ua or the Diia portal diia.gov.ua.

You must apply for the pension within 12 months after the death of the breadwinner.

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