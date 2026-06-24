Pensioners can switch from one pension type to another: how to do it

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained the procedure for switching from one type of pension to another.

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The Pension Fund of Ukraine clarified how the transition between different types of pensions occurs — by age, length of service, disability, or in connection with the loss of a breadwinner.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine notes that if a person is entitled to several types of pensions, only one is assigned — at the person's choice.

The transition from one type of pension to another, in particular from a length-of-service pension to an age pension, is carried out exclusively upon the pensioner's application.

The relevant application can be submitted either in person through the service center of the territorial body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine or online — through the Pension Fund's electronic services web portal.

The change of pension type occurs if the corresponding right exists and the necessary application is submitted.

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