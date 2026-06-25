How Pensioners Can Check Completion of Physical Identification – Explanation from the Pension Fund of Ukraine

To verify the information, you need to follow a few simple steps.

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Pensioners can independently check whether they have completed physical identification in 2026 using the online service "My Identification" on the electronic services web portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

This service allows you to confirm the fact of identification and ensure the continuation of pension payments in the next period.

To verify the information, you need to visit the Pension Fund of Ukraine web portal at portal.pfu.gov.ua and log in using a qualified electronic signature, Diia.Signature, or the ID.GOV.UA system.

After logging into your personal account, select the "My Identification" section, where information about the date of the last procedure and the method of its completion is displayed.

If identification has not been performed, the "Date" and "Source" fields in the service remain empty.

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