In Kyiv region, conscripts were registered as lecturers for 60 thousand hryvnias 'charitable contribution' – how the court punished the organizer

According to the case materials, the registration of 'employment' allowed two men to avoid conscription during mobilization.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Bila Tserkva City District Court of Kyiv region considered in an open court session a criminal proceeding against a man accused of committing a criminal offense under part 5 of article 27, part 2 of article 28, part 1 of article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Circumstances of the case

According to the indictment, during January – February 2025, the accused, acting in prior conspiracy with another person (the director of the Professional College of Economics and Management of the National Academy of Statistics, Accounting and Auditing), facilitated the fictitious employment of two conscripts as lecturers at the college in order to obtain a deferment from conscription during mobilization.

The accused, for a monetary reward (60,000 hryvnias each as a "charitable contribution"), organized the submission of documents, issuance of employment orders, and sending notifications about changes in registration data to territorial recruitment centers. This resulted in granting deferment to two conscription-age individuals and obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period.

In the court session, the accused fully admitted his guilt, sincerely repented, actively assisted in uncovering the criminal offense, stated that he is engaged in volunteer activities in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and has a minor child to support.

Court decision

The Bila Tserkva City District Court in case No. 357/4248/26 found the accused guilty of committing a criminal offense under part 5 of article 27, part 2 of article 28, part 1 of article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as an accomplice in obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons.

The court sentenced him to 5 (five) years of imprisonment. Under article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the accused was released from serving the sentence with probation for a period of 1 (one) year, with the obligation to periodically appear for registration with the authorized probation authority and to notify about changes in residence, work, or study.

The court took into account sincere repentance, active assistance in solving the crime, the presence of a minor child to support, absence of aggravating circumstances, and positive characteristics of the accused, including volunteer activities.

The verdict can be appealed to the Kyiv Court of Appeal within 30 days.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.