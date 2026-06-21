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Police officers will be issued new badges: they will indicate blood type, rank, and personal number

11:29, 21 June 2026
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The new badge will be made of stainless steel, and after the police officer's dismissal, it will be kept in their personal file.
Police officers will be issued new badges: they will indicate blood type, rank, and personal number
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The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the list of police uniform items by adding a new element — an identification badge.

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The resolution, which details the appearance of the badge, its dimensions, the information to be placed on it, as well as the technical specifications for its manufacture, was reviewed by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper".

The innovation is intended to unify the procedure for identifying police officers while performing official duties and to establish a single standard for the entire National Police.

The Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the description of police uniforms

The government resolution introduced changes to the description and samples of police uniform items, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated September 30, 2015, No. 823 "On police uniforms."

The document supplemented the description and samples of uniform items with a new section — "Identification Badge."

What the new police identification badge will look like

According to the approved description, the identification badge will be made of stainless steel in the shape of a rectangle measuring 45 × 26 millimeters. Its corners will be rounded.

On the front side of the badge, a perforated line will be placed in the center, allowing it to be divided into two equal parts for attachment to a cord (chain) to be worn around the neck.

After the police officer's dismissal, the badge will be stored in their archival personal file.

What information will be on the badge

The front side of the badge will display:

  • the inscription "Ukraine";
  • "National Police";
  • the individual number assigned to the police officer.

The back side will indicate:

  • the individual number of the police officer;
  • the police officer's special rank, written in letters and Roman numerals;
  • blood type and Rh factor.

The approved description provides an example of such an inscription: "Ukraine," "National Police," individual number, special rank, and designation of blood type and Rh factor.

Technical specifications of the badge

The resolution also defines the technical parameters for applying information on the badge:

  • font outline width — 0.4 millimeters;
  • font outline depth — up to 0.2 millimeters;
  • font height — 2.2 millimeters;
  • perforated line depth — 0.3 millimeters.

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