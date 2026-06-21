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An 80-meter skyscraper is planned near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – Kyiv residents opposed

17:47, 21 June 2026
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A petition has been registered on the Kyiv City State Administration website demanding to stop construction in Pechersk due to height restrictions violations and risks to the historical heritage.
An 80-meter skyscraper is planned near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – Kyiv residents opposed
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A petition No. 14316 has been registered on the Kyiv City State Administration website calling to stop the construction of a multi-storey residential complex at 43/11 Knyaziv Ostrozkykh Street in the Pechersk district of the capital.

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The petition states that preparatory work has begun on this site for the construction of an 80-meter skyscraper. At the same time, the area is located in the buffer protection zone of the UNESCO World Heritage site – Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where, according to the petition authors, new construction is prohibited and the maximum building height should not exceed 27 meters.

The developer, Budinvestytsii LLC, plans to build a 25-storey building, which, as noted in the petition, may partially block the view of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and create additional strain on the district's transport and engineering infrastructure. The petition also indicates that demolition of a historic building of the former communications school has already begun on the site. The building, nearly 100 years old, is designed in the constructivism style and is classified as valuable historical architecture.

The petition authors emphasize that construction should be stopped and appeal to city authorities. In particular, it is proposed that the Department of Territorial Control suspend the permit for violations of landscaping regulations and dismantle the construction fence, which, according to the applicants, extends beyond the leased plot.

The petition also calls on the Department of Urban Development and Architecture to file a lawsuit demanding the cancellation of previously issued urban planning conditions and restrictions. Separately, it is proposed that the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection include the communications school building in the list of newly discovered cultural heritage sites and ensure a ban on its demolition.

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