How to distinguish a genuine fiscal receipt from a fake – the State Tax Service named 4 main signs

Tax officials explained which details must be present on the receipt to confirm the purchase and guarantee consumer rights.

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The Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Odessa region reminded that a fiscal receipt is protection for the buyer, as it confirms the fact of purchasing goods or services and grants the right to return the goods or receive warranty service.

Moreover, the receipt indicates that the business entity operates officially and pays taxes. At the same time, the State Tax Service emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the document is not counterfeit.

Tax officials named four main markers of a genuine fiscal receipt.

The top part of the document must include the name of the enterprise, the name of the business unit, its address, and the enterprise code.

The receipt must also contain the names of goods or services, their quantity, and cost.

Mandatory details include the payment method, tax information, and the total purchase amount.

Additionally, a genuine fiscal receipt always contains the fiscal number, date, time of the transaction, and receipt number.

The State Tax Service noted that the document may also include other mandatory details and additional information required by tax regulations.

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