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Over 1.5 million UAH fine: court ordered contractor to pay for construction delays of shelter

15:28, 22 June 2026
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The contractor failed to complete construction work on the civil protection shelter in Sumy region on time.
Over 1.5 million UAH fine: court ordered contractor to pay for construction delays of shelter
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The Commercial Court of Sumy Region satisfied the prosecutor's claim in the interests of the state and ordered an individual entrepreneur to pay a fine of 1,574,311.81 UAH for violating the deadlines for construction work on the civil protection shelter.

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According to the court, the claim was filed by the deputy head of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Region in the interests of the state represented by the Education Department of the Shostka City Council.

The dispute concerned the contractor's untimely completion of construction work on the civil protection shelter located in the Shostka City Territorial Community.

Following the consideration of case No. 920/1036/25, the Commercial Court of Sumy Region by its decision dated April 23, 2026, recognized the claims as lawful and justified and satisfied them in full.

The court ordered the entrepreneur to pay the state a fine of 1,574,311.81 UAH.

At the same time, the court reminded that according to Article 241 of the Commercial Procedural Code of Ukraine, the decision comes into legal force after the expiration of the appeal period if no appeal is filed. Currently, the decision has not yet come into legal force.

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