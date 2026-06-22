The government allocated 175 million UAH for the restoration of houses in Dnipro after Russian attacks

8 houses destroyed by Russian strikes will be restored in Dnipro.

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The Cabinet of Ministers additionally allocated 175 million UAH for the restoration of 8 residential buildings in Dnipro damaged as a result of Russian attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko.

The funds will come from the special Fund for the liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression, provided for by the State Budget.

Restoration projects have been submitted by the local authorities to the Unified Digital Integrated Information and Analytical System for managing the reconstruction process as public investment projects.

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