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What is mediation and what benefits does it provide to the parties in conflict

12:04, 24 June 2026
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What the mediation procedure entails, in which cases it can be applied, what rights the parties have, and how this mechanism differs from court proceedings.
What is mediation and what benefits does it provide to the parties in conflict
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In modern conditions, resolving conflicts does not always require lengthy and complicated court proceedings. Quite often, the parties can reach a mutually acceptable result through mediation — a voluntary, confidential, and structured dispute resolution procedure involving an independent intermediary, the mediator.

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In Ukraine, the legal regulation of mediation is carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Mediation". This mechanism can be applied when resolving civil, family, labor, commercial, administrative, and other categories of disputes, provided that the requirements of the legislation are met.

Mediation can be used both before filing a lawsuit in court, during the consideration of the case, or at the stage of enforcement of a court decision.

The main advantage of mediation is that the final decision is formed by the parties themselves, not imposed by a third party. The mediator does not perform the functions of a judge: they do not determine the right or wrong of the conflict participants, do not analyze evidence, and do not make decisions regarding the subject of the dispute.

Their role is to create conditions for effective dialogue, help the parties identify the real causes of misunderstanding, realize mutual interests, and find a compromise that satisfies all participants in the process, emphasize the Kherson Court of Appeal.

The main principles of mediation are voluntariness, confidentiality, neutrality and independence of the mediator, self-determination of the parties, and equality of their rights. This means that the parties themselves decide whether to participate in mediation, can terminate it at any time, and information obtained during the procedure is not subject to disclosure, except in cases defined by law.

Mediation has many advantages. It helps the parties calmly discuss the problem, reduce emotional tension, and avoid escalation of the conflict. In addition, this method of dispute resolution saves time and money compared to court proceedings. Mediation is especially valuable in cases where it is important for the parties not only to find a solution to the problem but also to maintain normal personal, family, labor, or business relations and continue communication in the future.

At the same time, mediation does not replace justice and does not limit a person's right to go to court. It is an additional legal mechanism that gives the parties the opportunity to independently influence the outcome of the dispute resolution. If an agreement is reached, the parties can conclude a corresponding agreement based on the results of mediation.

Thus, mediation is an important tool for fostering a culture of peaceful dispute resolution. It promotes dialogue, responsibility of the parties for the decisions made, and the search for a balance between legal positions and the real interests of the conflict participants.

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