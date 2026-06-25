Sick leave 100% of salary: who can receive payments without work experience

Some categories of citizens can receive sick leave payments amounting to 100% of the average salary even without the required insurance work experience.

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According to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Social Insurance", insured persons have the right to receive temporary disability benefits amounting to 100% of the average salary (income) provided they have more than eight years of insurance work experience.

At the same time, the legislation defines several categories of citizens for whom sick leave payments at 100% of the average salary are made regardless of the length of acquired insurance work experience. This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

This right applies to persons belonging to the first, second, and third categories of victims of the Chernobyl disaster. Also, full compensation for temporary disability can be received by one of the parents or a person replacing them if they care for a child under 14 years old who was affected by the Chernobyl accident.

In addition, war veterans, affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity, as well as family members of deceased or dead war veterans, can count on sick leave payments at 100% of the average salary regardless of insurance work experience.

Similar guarantees extend to family members of deceased Defenders of Ukraine, persons recognized as victims of Nazi persecutions, as well as donors who, according to the legislation, have the right to corresponding benefits.

The list also includes rehabilitated persons — victims of repressions by the communist totalitarian regime from 1917 to 1991, who suffered persecution in the form of deprivation or restriction of liberty, as well as forced unjustified placement in psychiatric institutions by decisions of extrajudicial or other repressive bodies.

Separate conditions are provided for employees and gig specialists of Diia.City resident companies who are insured persons. For them, temporary disability benefits are paid regardless of the length of insurance work experience and are calculated based on the salary from which insurance contributions were actually paid.

Also, benefits amounting to 100% of the average salary or taxable income are assigned regardless of insurance work experience in case of temporary disability caused by an accident at work or an occupational disease.

Moreover, a similar amount of payments is guaranteed to women during maternity leave, which is also paid in full regardless of the length of insurance work experience.

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