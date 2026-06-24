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Volodymyr Zelenskyy: In Belarus, retransmitters that could adjust Russian strikes have stopped their operation

19:32, 24 June 2026
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According to the President, since June 22, the relevant devices that could have been used to guide Russian attacks have not been functioning on the territory of Belarus.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: In Belarus, retransmitters that could adjust Russian strikes have stopped their operation
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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that since June 22, retransmitters on the territory of Belarus, which according to available information were used to adjust Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, have stopped working.

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According to the Head of State, this information was reported to him by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and intelligence.

“According to the information reported to me by the Commander-in-Chief, as well as intelligence, since June 22 the relevant retransmitters have ceased their operation on the territory of Belarus. Whether they were dismantled or not — honestly, I do not know yet, but we are working on this and I am closely monitoring and receiving daily reports. The fact is that the retransmitters are not working today,” Zelenskyy noted.

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