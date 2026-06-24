The Ministry of Health is creating a network of reference centers for treating childhood cancer

This involves identifying existing medical institutions that have the greatest experience and resources for treating complex oncological cases in children and coordinating care in the regions.

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In Ukraine, a network of reference centers is being created to coordinate the provision of specialized medical care to children with oncological diseases. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that the formation of such a network does not involve creating new hospitals or closing existing oncology departments. It is about identifying among the already operating institutions those that have the greatest experience, a sufficient number of specialists, and the necessary capabilities to work with complex cases.

Currently, more than 30 medical institutions in Ukraine provide care to children with oncological diseases. In some of them, the number of patients is small, which complicates the accumulation of clinical experience and the development of specialized teams. The Ministry of Health notes that worldwide, in such cases, care is concentrated in specialized centers with a sufficient patient flow and a full range of diagnostics and treatment.

A reference center is defined as a healthcare institution that has received the appropriate status from the Ministry of Health and specializes in treating children with oncological diseases. Such centers have multidisciplinary teams that determine treatment tactics, accompany patients after therapy, provide supportive treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care, and also consult other medical institutions.

The key goal of creating the network is to ensure children's access to quality diagnostics and treatment regardless of their region of residence and the first hospital they visit.

Existing medical institutions that meet established criteria will be able to obtain reference center status. Among the requirements are treating at least 50 new cases of childhood cancer per year, having no fewer than eight pediatric hematologist-oncologists, appropriate equipment, and a multidisciplinary team. The institution must also provide free accommodation for families of patients coming from other regions.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that creating the network does not imply closing departments in hospitals that do not receive reference center status. Such institutions will continue diagnosing and treating children and will interact with specialized centers.

In case of suspicion of an oncological disease or relapse, the hospital must notify the reference center within 72 hours. After that, specialists will jointly determine the further treatment tactics. Part of the medical care can be provided to the child at their place of residence under the supervision of specialists, and in complex cases, the child will be referred to the reference center.

The ministry notes that this model should simplify the patient’s route, ensure continuity of treatment, and reduce the burden on families. If treatment far from home is necessary, free accommodation for families is provided, as well as possible support from charitable organizations.

The creation of the network of reference centers is provided for by the National Strategy for Malignant Neoplasm Control until 2030 and the corresponding implementation plan. The network’s functioning procedure and criteria are defined by the Ministry of Health’s order, and a working group has been established to implement it.

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