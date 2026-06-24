  1. In Ukraine

The Ministry of Health is creating a network of reference centers for treating childhood cancer

21:13, 24 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
This involves identifying existing medical institutions that have the greatest experience and resources for treating complex oncological cases in children and coordinating care in the regions.
The Ministry of Health is creating a network of reference centers for treating childhood cancer
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ukraine, a network of reference centers is being created to coordinate the provision of specialized medical care to children with oncological diseases. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Ministry of Health emphasized that the formation of such a network does not involve creating new hospitals or closing existing oncology departments. It is about identifying among the already operating institutions those that have the greatest experience, a sufficient number of specialists, and the necessary capabilities to work with complex cases.

Currently, more than 30 medical institutions in Ukraine provide care to children with oncological diseases. In some of them, the number of patients is small, which complicates the accumulation of clinical experience and the development of specialized teams. The Ministry of Health notes that worldwide, in such cases, care is concentrated in specialized centers with a sufficient patient flow and a full range of diagnostics and treatment.

A reference center is defined as a healthcare institution that has received the appropriate status from the Ministry of Health and specializes in treating children with oncological diseases. Such centers have multidisciplinary teams that determine treatment tactics, accompany patients after therapy, provide supportive treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care, and also consult other medical institutions.

The key goal of creating the network is to ensure children's access to quality diagnostics and treatment regardless of their region of residence and the first hospital they visit.

Existing medical institutions that meet established criteria will be able to obtain reference center status. Among the requirements are treating at least 50 new cases of childhood cancer per year, having no fewer than eight pediatric hematologist-oncologists, appropriate equipment, and a multidisciplinary team. The institution must also provide free accommodation for families of patients coming from other regions.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that creating the network does not imply closing departments in hospitals that do not receive reference center status. Such institutions will continue diagnosing and treating children and will interact with specialized centers.

In case of suspicion of an oncological disease or relapse, the hospital must notify the reference center within 72 hours. After that, specialists will jointly determine the further treatment tactics. Part of the medical care can be provided to the child at their place of residence under the supervision of specialists, and in complex cases, the child will be referred to the reference center.

The ministry notes that this model should simplify the patient’s route, ensure continuity of treatment, and reduce the burden on families. If treatment far from home is necessary, free accommodation for families is provided, as well as possible support from charitable organizations.

The creation of the network of reference centers is provided for by the National Strategy for Malignant Neoplasm Control until 2030 and the corresponding implementation plan. The network’s functioning procedure and criteria are defined by the Ministry of Health’s order, and a working group has been established to implement it.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed the refusal to return a mortgaged apartment through failure to meet the limitation period

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

60-Day Rule: Can IDPs Lose Their Status Due to Absence from Their Place of Residence

When can an IDP certificate be canceled, is there a risk due to absence for more than 60 days, and how to protect your rights in court.

The Supreme Court confirmed the price increase limit — no more than 10% of the contract value in public procurement

The Supreme Court canceled the decision to recover UAH 43.6 million for additional construction works, citing violations of public procurement rules.

Heirs of the inheritor may lose almost a quarter of the inheritance if the father is abroad: when you will have to pay 23%

Receiving an inheritance from a relative who lived or died abroad: if the testator is recognized as a non-resident, the rate increases from 0% to 23%.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]