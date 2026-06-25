The draft law on disciplinary responsibility of judges will be revised with regard to the Venice Commission's conclusions

Work continues on the draft law to improve disciplinary and other procedures concerning judges.

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Pavlo Pushkar, the head of the Department for the Execution of ECHR Judgments of the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, proposed discussing potential expert cooperation between the CoE, the Supreme Court, and the High Council of Justice regarding the harmonization of the practices of the HCJ and the Supreme Court in cases concerning the disciplinary liability of judges.

He stated this at the Supreme Court during a meeting with a delegation of the Council of Europe Secretariat headed by the Director of Human Rights of the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, Claire Ovey.

According to Pavlo Pushkar, this issue is in the focus of the European Commission on Ukraine's European integration.

Currently, work is underway on the draft law to improve disciplinary and other procedures concerning judges, taking into account, among other things, the conclusions of the Venice Commission and the need to clearly define the limits of the powers of the HCJ and the Supreme Court in considering cases related to bringing judges to disciplinary responsibility.

In this context, the parties agreed on the advisability of developing methodological recommendations by the Council of Europe and summaries of the practice of the CoE Committee of Ministers regarding the re-examination or reopening of proceedings in national courts after the ECHR decision in accordance with the requirements of restitutio in integrum and conducting repeated studies to observe the dynamics of case duration compared to 2021.

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