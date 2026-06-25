Searches are underway at Khmelnytskyi NPP regarding procurement procedures

Law enforcement officers are examining procurement procedures from previous years.

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JSC NNEGC Energoatom reported that on June 25, authorized law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions on the territory of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the company's available information, these actions are related to certain procurement procedures carried out in previous years.

Energoatom stated that it is providing full assistance to law enforcement, supplying all necessary documentation and information in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation, and is interested in a comprehensive, objective, and impartial establishment of all circumstances of the case.

The current company management emphasizes that it consistently adheres to the principles of transparency and accountability in management, supports cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and advocates for proper legal assessment of possible violations regardless of when they occurred.

The company also stressed that the investigative actions do not affect production processes or the safety of the facility's operation. Khmelnytskyi NPP operates in normal mode, ensuring stable and safe operation of the power units and electricity production for the needs of the state.

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