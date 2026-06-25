  1. In Ukraine

Searches are underway at Khmelnytskyi NPP regarding procurement procedures

09:59, 25 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Law enforcement officers are examining procurement procedures from previous years.
Searches are underway at Khmelnytskyi NPP regarding procurement procedures
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

JSC NNEGC Energoatom reported that on June 25, authorized law enforcement agencies are conducting investigative actions on the territory of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the company's available information, these actions are related to certain procurement procedures carried out in previous years.

Energoatom stated that it is providing full assistance to law enforcement, supplying all necessary documentation and information in accordance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation, and is interested in a comprehensive, objective, and impartial establishment of all circumstances of the case.

The current company management emphasizes that it consistently adheres to the principles of transparency and accountability in management, supports cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and advocates for proper legal assessment of possible violations regardless of when they occurred.

The company also stressed that the investigative actions do not affect production processes or the safety of the facility's operation. Khmelnytskyi NPP operates in normal mode, ensuring stable and safe operation of the power units and electricity production for the needs of the state.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed the refusal to return a mortgaged apartment through failure to meet the limitation period

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

60-Day Rule: Can IDPs Lose Their Status Due to Absence from Their Place of Residence

When can an IDP certificate be canceled, is there a risk due to absence for more than 60 days, and how to protect your rights in court.

The Supreme Court confirmed the price increase limit — no more than 10% of the contract value in public procurement

The Supreme Court canceled the decision to recover UAH 43.6 million for additional construction works, citing violations of public procurement rules.

Heirs of the inheritor may lose almost a quarter of the inheritance if the father is abroad: when you will have to pay 23%

Receiving an inheritance from a relative who lived or died abroad: if the testator is recognized as a non-resident, the rate increases from 0% to 23%.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]