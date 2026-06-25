Judge Vitaliy Brahar elected head of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court

Vitaliy Brahar was elected head of the court for a term of three years.

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In accordance with Articles 20 and 128 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the judges' assembly of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court (decision No. 7 dated 24.06.2026) elected the head of the court.

Judge Vitaliy Stanislavovych Brahar was elected head of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court for a term of three years.

Vitaliy Brahar will begin performing his duties as head of the Mykolaiv District Administrative Court from June 25, 2026.

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