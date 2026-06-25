Emergency power outages introduced on the left bank of Kyiv

Emergency outages were applied by the order of Ukrenergo.

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DTEK reported the introduction of emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv. The order to implement them was given by Ukrenergo.

Users are urged to spare electricity.

Note that on June 22, energy workers were working to eliminate emergency power outages in the Dniprovskiy and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv.

According to DTEK, emergency crews were performing restoration work.

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