Does a grandmother have the right to take leave due to the birth of a child

A grandmother or grandfather has the right to such leave only under two conditions.

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The law provides for a one-time paid leave lasting 14 calendar days in connection with the birth of a child. This was reminded by the State Labor Service.

It can be used by:

- the husband whose wife gave birth to a child;

- the father of the child who is not in a registered marriage with the mother but lives with her as one family;

- a grandmother, grandfather, or another adult relative who actually cares for the child if the child is raised by a single mother or single father.

Thus, a grandmother or grandfather has the right to such leave only under two conditions:

they actually provide care for the child;

the child is raised by a single mother or single father.

The leave is granted based on the employee's application and documents confirming the right to receive it.

It must be used no later than within 3 months from the date of the child's birth.

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