How to Submit Documents to Register as Individual Entrepreneur and Company – Explanation

Submission of documents is possible through Administrative Services Centre or electronic services.

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The Odesa Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine announced the main rules for submitting documents for the state registration of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, and public formations. The procedure is defined by Article 14 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations."

The department notes that documents can be submitted both in paper and electronic form, but each case has separate procedural requirements.

Paper form of document submission

Documents in paper form are submitted by the applicant in person or sent by mail. When submitting, the applicant is required to present a Ukrainian citizen's passport or another identity document in accordance with the legislation.

For foreigners or stateless persons, such documents may be a national, diplomatic, or service passport or another document confirming identity according to the laws of the country of origin.

If documents are submitted by a representative, an original or notarized copy of the document confirming their authority must also be submitted. Exceptions are cases where such information is already contained in the Unified State Register.

Documents confirming the authority of the representative include, in particular: a document of the legal representative of the person, a notarized power of attorney, a power of attorney issued under the legislation of a foreign state, a decision of the management body of a legal entity on the appointment of a head, as well as a power of attorney issued by the head of a political party or its structural unit in cases provided by law.

The validity of a notarized power of attorney is verified through the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney.

The Ministry of Justice reminds that paper documents are accepted with an inventory list. A copy of the inventory with a receipt date and access code is issued to the applicant on the day of document submission.

Electronic form of submission

Documents in electronic form are submitted through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services or other electronic services defined by law using electronic identification means with a high level of trust.

It is separately noted that court decisions affecting information in the Unified State Register or concerning the prohibition or lifting of prohibition of registration actions are transmitted within the framework of information interaction between state registers.

The transmission of court decisions for enforcement is carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings."

The Ministry of Justice also clarified that an electronic resident, when registering as a sole proprietor, submits an application through the electronic services web portal using a qualified electronic signature. The document confirming the identity of the electronic resident is a passport for traveling abroad.

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