Viber integrated ChatGPT for Ukrainians: new AI capabilities in the messenger

Viber has opened access to ChatGPT features that allow photo editing, receiving concise summaries of messages and articles, as well as working with texts and search.

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The Viber messenger has introduced ChatGPT integration for Ukrainian users. This was announced by the Rakuten Viber communications team as part of a partnership with OpenAI.

The new features are gradually becoming available on iOS and Android devices, with plans to launch them later in the desktop version of the messenger.

In Viber, artificial intelligence will be accessible in a separate chat. To start using it, having a ChatGPT account is not mandatory, but users can log into an existing profile or create a new one to get higher limits on the number of requests.

ChatGPT can also be mentioned in regular personal or group chats, after which users will receive responses directly in the conversation. AI responses will be visually distinct from other messages. The chatbot will only have access to the specific request, while the rest of the correspondence remains protected by end-to-end encryption.

Among the new features are:

a ChatGPT Images-based tool for editing images in chats, changing styles, adding elements, or creating themed variations. To activate, press the "Edit with ChatGPT" button;

automatic concise summaries of articles, blogs, and documents shared by users in chats. This feature is launched via a special button under the link and is enabled by default in group chats;

a chat summary visible only to the user who requests it;

improvements to text messages before sending, including changing wording or tone. This feature is available in chats, communities, and channels, except comments, and other participants will not see the use of the tool;

translation of messages before sending, activated via the edit icon in the chat.

The new features are available in the current version of the app. To work with image editing, logging into ChatGPT or creating a free account through Viber is required, while other tools work without registration.

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