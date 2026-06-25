  1. In Ukraine

Viber integrated ChatGPT for Ukrainians: new AI capabilities in the messenger

16:25, 25 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Viber has opened access to ChatGPT features that allow photo editing, receiving concise summaries of messages and articles, as well as working with texts and search.
Viber integrated ChatGPT for Ukrainians: new AI capabilities in the messenger
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Viber messenger has introduced ChatGPT integration for Ukrainian users. This was announced by the Rakuten Viber communications team as part of a partnership with OpenAI.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The new features are gradually becoming available on iOS and Android devices, with plans to launch them later in the desktop version of the messenger.

In Viber, artificial intelligence will be accessible in a separate chat. To start using it, having a ChatGPT account is not mandatory, but users can log into an existing profile or create a new one to get higher limits on the number of requests.

ChatGPT can also be mentioned in regular personal or group chats, after which users will receive responses directly in the conversation. AI responses will be visually distinct from other messages. The chatbot will only have access to the specific request, while the rest of the correspondence remains protected by end-to-end encryption.

Among the new features are:

  • a ChatGPT Images-based tool for editing images in chats, changing styles, adding elements, or creating themed variations. To activate, press the "Edit with ChatGPT" button;
  • automatic concise summaries of articles, blogs, and documents shared by users in chats. This feature is launched via a special button under the link and is enabled by default in group chats;
  • a chat summary visible only to the user who requests it;
  • improvements to text messages before sending, including changing wording or tone. This feature is available in chats, communities, and channels, except comments, and other participants will not see the use of the tool;
  • translation of messages before sending, activated via the edit icon in the chat.

The new features are available in the current version of the app. To work with image editing, logging into ChatGPT or creating a free account through Viber is required, while other tools work without registration.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

"Empty" declaration and individual bank cards: myths about the simplified system that cost entrepreneurs money

We analyze the main reasons for fines, legislative norms, court practice, and advice on how to avoid problems with the tax authorities.

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed the refusal to return a mortgaged apartment through failure to meet the limitation period

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Missed inheritance deadline during the war will have to be justified in court – Supreme Court

War is no longer an excuse: the Supreme Court has tightened the approach to inheritance acceptance deadlines.

60-Day Rule: Can IDPs Lose Their Status Due to Absence from Their Place of Residence

When can an IDP certificate be canceled, is there a risk due to absence for more than 60 days, and how to protect your rights in court.

The Supreme Court confirmed the price increase limit — no more than 10% of the contract value in public procurement

The Supreme Court canceled the decision to recover UAH 43.6 million for additional construction works, citing violations of public procurement rules.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]