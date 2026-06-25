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On June 25, Ukraine will receive the first tranche of EUR 3.2 billion from the 90-billion loan — von der Leyen

12:17, 25 June 2026
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The European Union will soon allocate EUR 6 billion to Ukraine for drone production.
On June 25, Ukraine will receive the first tranche of EUR 3.2 billion from the 90-billion loan — von der Leyen
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President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that on June 25, the European Union will transfer the first tranche of EUR 3.2 billion from the 90-billion loan promised by the European bloc to Ukraine. She said this during her speech at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk.

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“Today we are transferring the first tranche under this loan, EUR 3.2 billion of macro-financial assistance. And in the coming days, we will begin disbursing the first funds from the 6 billion euros allocated for drone production. This is solidarity in action,” she said.

The head of the EC noted that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, EU member states have collectively provided Ukraine with EUR 200 billion in economic, financial, and military support.

“This shows that Europe’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering. At the same time, we continue to call on all our partners to keep providing support, as a strong and independent Ukraine serves the interests of all of us. Our goal is not only to help Ukraine withstand but also to help it develop and prosper as a free and European country,” added Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement with the EU on attracting up to EUR 90 billion to aid Ukraine.

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