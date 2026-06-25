Law Students Visited the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court as Part of Administrative Justice Days

Students were introduced to the activities of the administrative court, informed about the specifics of considering public-law disputes, principles of administrative proceedings, and the importance of administrative justice in ensuring effective protection of citizens' rights and freedoms.

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Administrative courts play an important role in justice. They resolve disputes and conflicts related to the activities of state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, and organizations, protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens in the field of public law.

With the aim of popularizing administrative justice, raising public awareness about its functioning, and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens, Administrative Justice Days are celebrated annually in Ukraine from June 20 to July 10.

During these days, courts of administrative jurisdiction hold various educational and thematic events.

Thus, students of the Faculty of Law of the Oles Honchar Dnipro National University visited the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court as part of the Administrative Justice Days of Ukraine and learned about the specifics of administrative proceedings in practice.

As reported, the event took place in the format of an Open Doors Day and was organized within the framework of the informational and educational activities of the scientific-practical Hub "Rule of Law." Its purpose was to familiarize future lawyers with the work of the judicial system beyond educational materials.

Students were introduced to the activities of the administrative court, informed about the specifics of considering public-law disputes, principles of administrative proceedings, and the importance of administrative justice in ensuring effective protection of citizens' rights and freedoms.

The event was held in the format of an open dialogue: participants asked questions about the daily work of judges, professional development, and the implementation of the rule of law principle in judicial practice.

At the same time, the greatest interest among the youth was the opportunity to attend court hearings as free listeners. Future lawyers observed the consideration of administrative cases, got acquainted with procedural features of court proceedings, and had the chance to see firsthand how the principles of openness, adversarial proceedings, and the rule of law are implemented in practice.

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