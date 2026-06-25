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Recording TRSSC's Actions: What Is Allowed, How Body Cameras Work, and How Long Recordings Are Stored

16:43, 25 June 2026
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Employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers have the right to make photo and video recording while performing their duties.
Recording TRSSC's Actions: What Is Allowed, How Body Cameras Work, and How Long Recordings Are Stored
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Lawyers clarified the rules for photo and video recording during the performance of official duties by TRSSC employees, as well as the procedure for using portable video recorders and storing recordings.

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It is noted that employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers have the right to conduct photo and video recording while performing their duties. They may also use technical devices, tools, and specialized software with access to the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists.

The use of portable video recorders is regulated by a separate Instruction approved by the Ministry of Defense order dated August 6, 2024, No. 532.

In particular, the device is attached to the uniform on the chest or in another way that ensures proper recording of events. If necessary, for better recording quality, the video recorder can be used in manual mode.

Recording must be continuous from the moment of starting official duties related to notifying citizens and checking military registration documents until the completion of the activities. At the same time, exceptions are provided — in particular, in cases of threat to recording objects or information with restricted access or during breaks related to physiological needs.

Before starting the recording, the TRSSC employee must check the correctness of the date and time on the device and inform the persons being recorded on video. After completing the work, the video recorder and the storage medium are handed over to the responsible person.

Also, prohibitions for TRSSC employees are defined.

In particular, it is not allowed to delete or alter recordings, turn off the video recorder at the request of third parties, use the device outside official duties, or transfer recordings to third parties.

The retention period for photo and video materials is 30 days from the date of upload. At the same time, it can be extended by the decision of the head of TRSSC in case the materials are used in criminal or administrative proceedings, during the consideration of complaints, lawyer requests, official investigations, or recording emergency events.

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