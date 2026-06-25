  1. In Ukraine

Leave for Military Personnel Due to Family Circumstances: When It Is Allowed and Whether Payments Are Maintained

20:01, 25 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The decision to grant leave is made individually by the commander.
Leave for Military Personnel Due to Family Circumstances: When It Is Allowed and Whether Payments Are Maintained
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Leave for family circumstances or other valid reasons is a legislated opportunity for a servicemember to temporarily leave their place of service in cases where their presence in the family is necessary. Despite martial law conditions, the state guarantees the preservation of social protection and payments during such leave. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Grounds for Granting Leave

The legislation does not establish an exhaustive list of family circumstances under which such leave may be granted. The decision is made individually by the commander, taking into account the specific situation.

Approximate grounds may include:

  • marriage;
  • serious illness or death of a wife (husband), parents, children, siblings, parents-in-law, or other close relatives;
  • fire or other natural disaster that caused damage to the servicemember's family or property;
  • other exceptional circumstances when the personal presence of the servicemember is necessary.

The grounds must be confirmed by appropriate documents—birth or death certificates, medical certificates, documents about emergencies, etc. If it is impossible to obtain documents in advance, this is noted in the report, and the commander may make a decision without a full package of confirmations.

Duration of Leave and Payments

During martial law, the duration of leave for family circumstances is up to 10 calendar days. This period does not include travel time within Ukraine to the place of rest and back—no more than two days one way. Thus, the actual absence of the servicemember may be up to 14 days.

According to the legislation, during such leave, the servicemember retains full monetary allowance, including all bonuses and payments.

The number of such leaves during the year is not limited—they may be granted repeatedly if there are confirmed grounds.

Procedure for Leave Application

The Ministry of Defense defines a clear algorithm for obtaining leave for family circumstances.

Step 1. Submission of Report

The report is submitted to the commander of the military unit, including through the "Army+" application. The document specifies the type and duration of leave, grounds, place of stay, travel time, and list of attached documents.

Step 2. Attaching Supporting Documents

Available documents (certificates, references, etc.) are attached to the report. If it is impossible to obtain them on time, this is separately recorded in the report.

Step 3. Review of the Report by the Commander

The decision is made individually, taking into account the combat situation and the needs of the unit.

Step 4. Issuance of Order

If approved, an order is issued for the military unit and a leave ticket of the established form.

Step 5. Return to Service

After the leave ends, the servicemember is obliged to return to the place of service within the specified time. In case of unforeseen circumstances preventing return, they must notify the commander via communication means.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Council of Judges Agreed to Increase the Number of Assistants for the First Three Courts

The Council of Judges supported the decision of the judges' assemblies of three district courts — in Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia — to increase the number of assistants to two per one judge.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine has begun preparations for the XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges

Members of the Council of Judges of Ukraine approved the composition of organizational committees for the preparation and conduct of joint meetings of judges of local general courts as part of the preparations for the upcoming XXI extraordinary Congress of Judges of Ukraine.

You will have to pay taxes to the State Tax Service for winning a car or smartphone: why a "free" prize can cost the winner a lot of money

What income from winnings is subject to taxation and what amounts are involved.

An employee was forced to resign during the occupation of Crimea: The Supreme Court's Grand Chamber reinstated him after the ECHR ruling

The ECHR ruling on the violation of the principle of legal certainty became the basis for the partial annulment of the Supreme Court of Ukraine's decision and the reinstatement of decisions on the unlawfulness of the employee's dismissal.

UAH 40,000 per day of assault: new reward system in the Defense Forces

The reform of monetary provision introduces an incentive system: from UAH 10,000 for "rear" personnel to UAH 460,000 for "combat" personnel.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]