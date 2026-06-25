Ministry of Justice Registers Will Be Down for Some Time: When and Why

Scheduled technical maintenance will be carried out.

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State Enterprise "National Information Systems" announced that from 00:00 to 02:00 on June 26, scheduled technical maintenance will be performed on the software of the Unified and State Registers, the creation and operation of which fall under the competence of the Ministry of Justice.

"Therefore, during this period, the registers will be unavailable," the statement said.

Additionally, earlier the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" reported that on June 5, as part of technical works, updated software was implemented for the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations

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