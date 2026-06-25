The Cabinet is asked to reconsider the kratom ban due to cases of detentions during receipt of parcels containing it

It is proposed to remove kratom from the ban in Ukraine and introduce state regulation.

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A petition has been submitted to the Cabinet calling for a review of the decision to ban kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) and its main alkaloids. The appeal proposes a public review of the grounds for the ban, involving relevant experts in the discussion, and considering the possibility of changing the legal status of this plant. At the same time, all arguments presented in the petition represent the authors' position and do not mean that the state has already made corresponding decisions.

The petition addresses Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Cabinet members with a request to reconsider the decision to ban kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) and its main alkaloids, as well as to initiate the procedure for changing their legal status.

The petition states that kratom is a plant of natural origin which, according to the authors, "does not belong to synthetic substances" and "has certain beneficial properties." In their opinion, the complete ban has not eliminated demand but has contributed to the emergence of a shadow market where there is no quality or safety control of the products.

Arguments supporting the appeal

According to the petition's author, state policy on kratom should be based on scientific data, and the current regulatory approach needs to be reviewed.

Specifically, the appeal says: "State policy must be consistent and based on scientific data. Alcohol and tobacco products, whose impact on public health is well studied and recognized by the state, are regulated through legislative restrictions, quality control, and age limits, not through a complete ban. A similar approach should be considered for kratom."

A separate section of the petition is devoted to situations when citizens order kratom through online stores. The author notes: "Particular concern arises when citizens, unaware of all legal consequences, order kratom through online stores and later face detention when receiving the parcel at the post office."

The document also states: "Usually, these are law-abiding citizens with no criminal records or prosecutions who have no intention to harm others and actually face the threat of liability due to purchasing a plant-based product. We believe such situations do not contribute to either public safety or strengthening citizens' trust in state institutions."

Moreover, the petition's authors emphasize: "The state's goal should not be to punish adults for personal choices but to minimize risks through transparent regulation and public information."

Requested changes to consider

The petition asks the government to:

conduct an open and public review of the grounds for including kratom in the list of banned substances;

involve scientists, toxicologists, doctors, lawyers, and public representatives in this process;

consider excluding kratom and its main alkaloids from the list of banned substances or changing their legal status;

develop a state regulation system for kratom circulation for adults, which would include product quality requirements, labeling, and age restrictions;

ensure decisions are made based on current scientific data and risk analysis.

Petition No. 41/010192-26ep was registered on June 25, 2026. There are 92 days left until the end of the signature collection period.

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