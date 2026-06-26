Two badgers were pulled out of a well in Kropyvnytskyi – photos and rescue video

After the rescue, the animals were returned to their natural habitat.

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In Kropyvnytskyi, rescuers pulled two badgers out of a disused well. The animals were trapped and could not get out on their own. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The badgers were accidentally discovered by water management workers during an inspection of the communications.

It was later found that the female badger is pregnant and is about to give birth soon. Both animals were exhausted and dehydrated. They had likely been in the well for several days without the possibility of escape.

Rescuers and rehabilitation center specialists were involved in the rescue. They carefully lifted the animals to the surface.

After examination, providing water, food, and necessary assistance, the badgers quickly recovered. After that, they were released into their natural environment.

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