Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a 40-day SBU operation to increase pressure on Russia

The President approved a 40-day influence operation for the SBU aimed at urging Russia to end the war.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Major General Yevhen Khmara regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian plan for long-range sanctions, medium-range sanctions, as well as the results of the Security Service of Ukraine's work, including the Special Operations Center "Alpha," on the front line.

According to the President, based on the report, he approved a 40-day influence operation for the Security Service of Ukraine aimed at urging Russia to end the war.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the SBU has been demonstrating the highest indicators in protecting Ukrainian positions on the front line for several months thanks to the use of various types of drones.

"The CSO 'Alpha' is the leader in terms of results in striking enemy personnel and equipment," the Head of State noted.

Additionally, during the report, challenges in the field of Ukraine's internal security were discussed separately. The President thanked the SBU employees for protecting the state and Ukrainians.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.