Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Petryshyn Congratulated Ukrainians on Constitution Day

On the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated annually on June 28, the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine addressed citizens with congratulations.

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On June 28, Ukraine celebrates one of the main state holidays — Constitution Day of Ukraine. On this day, Ukrainians honor the Basic Law, which establishes human rights and freedoms, defines the foundations of the state system, and is the foundation of a democratic, legal state.

Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Petryshyn congratulated citizens on Constitution Day of Ukraine.

As the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court emphasized, this day is not just a date on the calendar. It is a day when we remember the foundation of our state, what holds us together as a people, what defines Ukraine as a free, independent, democratic, and legal state.

"The Constitution of Ukraine is not just the text of the Basic Law. It is our shared promise to each other: to live in a state where a person, their dignity, freedom, life, and security are the highest value. It is a promise to preserve independence. To protect rights. To respect freedom. And never to abandon our Homeland.

Today these words carry even greater weight.

Because now the Constitution of Ukraine is defended not only in courtrooms, not only in state institutions. It is defended daily by Ukrainian warriors — on the front line, in the sky, at sea, in every city and village. It is defended by doctors, rescuers, volunteers, teachers, energy workers, civil servants, every person who works for Ukraine in their place. As once said by the 26th President of the United States of America: "DO WHAT YOU CAN, WITH WHAT YOU HAVE, WHERE YOU ARE." And we do! Each in their place!

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine, fulfilling its mission, is called to stand guard over the Basic Law, protect its principles and values, the constitutional order, and uphold the rule of law. This is a great responsibility before the state, society, and every person.

The Constitution is about the person.

About the child who must grow up in a free country.

About the family that has the right to safety and a home.

About the warrior who defends the land where Ukrainian law applies.

About every citizen whose dignity cannot be devalued, and whose rights cannot be forgotten.

In the most difficult times, it is the Constitution that reminds us: Ukraine was, is, and will be a state of free people. A state that has its history, its dignity, its language, its land, and its future within the family of European nations.

On this day, we bow our heads with special gratitude to all who gave their lives for Ukraine. And we thank those who continue the fight today for our freedom, independence, and the right to live in our own state.

Constitution Day is a day of our faith in Ukraine.

Faith that law is stronger than arbitrariness.

Freedom is stronger than fear.

And a people who know the value of their dignity are unbreakable.

I wish us all unity, wisdom, strength, and faith.

May the Constitution of Ukraine always be a strong foundation of our statehood, a guarantee of human rights and freedoms, and a symbol of a free, strong, and independent Ukraine.

Happy Constitution Day of Ukraine, dear Ukrainians!" - Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

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