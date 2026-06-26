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The Ministry of Defense launches a digital platform for analyzing enemy equipment: The Cabinet of Ministers sets access rules

09:42, 26 June 2026
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The Cabinet of Ministers approved a digital portal for researching enemy equipment.
The Ministry of Defense launches a digital platform for analyzing enemy equipment: The Cabinet of Ministers sets access rules
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The government approved the regulations on the Unified Web Portal for Enemy Equipment Research. In Resolution No. 800 dated June 17, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Regulations on the Unified Web Portal for Enemy Equipment Research — an information and communication system for collecting, processing, and exchanging data regarding samples of weapons, military, and special equipment captured or destroyed during combat operations.

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In fact, this will become the sole digital platform where information about captured or destroyed enemy equipment, research results, photos, videos, 3D models, technical documentation, and analytical materials will be gathered.

The owner of the system is defined as the state represented by the Ministry of Defense, which will also appoint the portal administrator. The official resource address is trophylab.mod.gov.ua.

Access will be granted only to users defined by law after verification and registration, and information with restricted access will be protected in accordance with legal requirements.

Access to the electronic cabinet is free after registration on the Unified Web Portal.

Through the portal, government agencies, military, defense industry enterprises, and designated foreign partners will be able to:

1) submit applications for inspection and/or research of enemy equipment samples;

2) receive results of application reviews for inspection and/or research of enemy equipment samples via the electronic cabinet;

3) familiarize themselves with information on the results of enemy equipment sample research posted on the Unified Web Portal;

4) other functions.

Who will not be able to register on the Unified Web Portal for Enemy Equipment Research

Business entities and foreign companies subject to a number of restrictions are not allowed to participate in the work of the Unified Web Portal.

In particular, registration will be prohibited if the company or its owners, shareholders, or ultimate beneficiaries are included in Ukraine's sanction lists or international sanction lists, as well as in registries of persons associated with terrorist activities.

Also, access to the portal will be denied to entities whose corporate rights owners directly or indirectly include a state recognized by Ukraine as an aggressor state (occupying state).

Separately, restrictions apply to companies where among the founders, shareholders, beneficiaries, or managers there are citizens of a state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state (occupying state), except those legally residing in Ukraine.

Furthermore, business entities owned by a legal entity established and registered under the legislation of an aggressor state are not allowed.

Registration is also prohibited for companies located in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine or conducting business activities there.

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