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The EU will extend protection for Ukrainians abroad but introduces exceptions for those liable for military service

11:13, 26 June 2026
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The European Commission proposes "adjustments" to the rules.
The EU will extend protection for Ukrainians abroad but introduces exceptions for those liable for military service
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The European Commission wants to extend the temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war for another year — until March 4, 2028. At the same time, the proposal includes changes regarding the categories of people eligible for this status.

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As stated by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner, the current temporary protection regime is set to end in March 2027, but it is planned to be extended to support Ukrainians in EU countries.

At the same time, the European Commission proposes "adjustments" to the rules. In particular, it is envisaged that newly arrived persons who are subject to exit restrictions from Ukraine due to military obligations will not be able to obtain temporary protection in the EU.

Brussels indicated that this issue was discussed with the Ukrainian side and EU member states.

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